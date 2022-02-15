Spring-Like Warmth Ahead; Storm Threat Late Thursday

by Ryan Stinnett

WARMING TREND: Today will be sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Expect low to mid 70s on Wednesday with a few more clouds as a strong southerly flow develops ahead of our next storm system.

SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE THURSDAY: Thursday will be a warm and breezy day with temperatures in the mid 70s ahead of a dynamic weather system that will bring the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms to Alabama Thursday. Shear and instability values look favorable, but the main upper air support will be lifting north of the region by mid to late afternoon, meaning the higher severe weather probabilities will be over Mississippi and the western half of Alabama. The SPC has much of this area in the standard “slight risk” (level 2/5) severe weather Thursday, while much of the rest of the area is in the “marginal risk” (level 1/5).

For now, it looks like all modes of severe weather will be possible, including strong straight-line winds, hail, and a few tornadoes. Rain amounts will likely be at or a little over one inch for most of the state, but widespread flooding issues are not expected as the system will move through the state rapidly. For now, the main window for the heavier storms will come from 2PM in West Alabama, through 2AM in East Alabama.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: The sky becomes mostly sunny Friday, and the day will be cooler with a high in the 50s. Dry weather continues over the weekend for most of Alabama with mostly sunny days and fair nights; the high Saturday will be in the lower 60s, followed by upper 60s Sunday. Clouds look to increase on Sunday ahead of the next rainmaker on Monday and Tuesday.

Enjoy the beautiful weather today!!!

Ryan