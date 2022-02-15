University of Alabama to End COVID-19 Protocols

by Alabama News Network Staff

The University of Alabama has announced that it will be ending COVID-19 protocols on campus.

In a statement, the university says that with case numbers falling and the widespread availability of vaccines and treatments, and in consultation with public health guidance, it is taking the following action:

Effective Monday, Feb. 21, masking will no longer be mandatory indoors.

Campus-provided quarantine and isolation space will be phased out over the rest of the semester.

Case management and hotline services will remain available on a limited basis.

The university says masking will remain in effect in patient care areas and on public transportation, as mandated by federal law.

Those who are sick or symptomatic may test at the Student Health Center or University Medical Center, seek treatment and stay home when advised. Those at heightened risk — and especially those who are unvaccinated — are strongly advised to be vaccinated, boosted, continue to wear masks and continue to limit their interactions with others.

The university says campus case numbers have declined dramatically in recent weeks:

Student weekly cases have fallen from a high of 393 (Jan. 17-23) to 23 last week.

Employee weekly cases have fallen from a high of 140 (Jan. 10-16) to 24 last week.

Quarantine-isolation space usage has been as low as zero.

Vaccines have been available at UMC, SHC and many other locations for more than a year.

The university says this decision comes at the recommendation of the campus’ Situational Response Team, which includes experts with epidemiological, medical and other expertise. It says other public health officials, including the Alabama Department of Public Health, were also consulted.