UPDATE: One Person Killed in Fiery Wreck that Closed I-85 in Auburn Monday

by Alabama News Network Staff

One person was killed in the fiery multiple-vehicle wreck that happened on Interstate 85 northbound in Auburn Monday afternoon.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris says 31-year-old Patrick Wayne Swearingen was killed in the crash that injured several others. Harris says Swearingen is believed to have been from the Phenix City area. He was on active duty with the U.S. Navy and was about to retire.

As Alabama News Network has reported, the wreck happened just past Exit 51 northbound at around 1:20 p.m. Several vehicles were involved, with two catching fire. The interstate was closed for several hours.

The cause of the wreck is still being investigated.