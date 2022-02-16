Mayor Reed’s Montgomery Forward Initiative Brings Changes to Willie Cook Community Center

by Ja Nai Wright

A community center in Montgomery gets a transformation thanks to a new program to reinvest into the communities in of the city.

The Willie Louis Cook Community center is not new to the Macedonia Community, but it has recently received a new look thanks to investments from the City of Montgomery. At first glance the community center looks the same as it has before, but once you take a step inside you quickly see the changes, from the colors of the walls to the new games and equipment for the kids. The Montgomery Forward Initiative that was created by mayor reed is dedicated to re-investing roughly $50 million into community centers and neighborhoods around Montgomery as well as public transportation and public safety.