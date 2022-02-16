Warm, Windy Wednesday; Some Severe Storms Thursday

by Ben Lang

Wednesday morning lows fell into the low and mid 40s. However, temperatures were already in the low 70s for many by midday. Wednesday features a mix of sun and clouds rather than the abundant sunshine of Monday and Tuesday. However, Wednesday remains rain-free. Temperatures surge into the mid and perhaps upper 70s during the afternoon. Otherwise, Wednesday looks rather windy with a southeast wind sustained at 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday night looks partly cloudy, mild, and rain-free. Lows only fall into the mid and upper 50s. Thursday looks warm and windy, with late-day storms likely. Some of those storms could be severe. Damaging straight-line winds are the main hazard, but a few tornadoes appear possible too. The hail and flash-flood risk look low with Thursday’s storm system.

Storms may not arrive in our area until after sunset. The severe risk gradually decreases with time and eastward extent in our area. As of midday Thursday, all of our area is within at least a marginal (level 1/5) severe risk. Some of our west Alabama communities are within a slight (2/5) risk. It looks like the bulk of rain and storms occurs along a line just in advance of an east-moving cold front. The storms could exit our southeast Alabama communities by midnight.

Temperatures likely fall into the 40s by Friday morning behind the front. The morning may remain mostly cloudy, those clouds may gradually break apart with time during the day. However, Friday remains cool with afternoon temperatures only reaching the 50s. Friday night lows fall into the 30s under a clearing or already clear sky.

The weekend still looks to feature a fair amount of sunshine. Temperatures remain on the cooler side, at least on Saturday. Afternoon temperatures reach the 60s. Saturday night lows fall into the 30s. Temperatures could approach 70° Sunday afternoon. Clouds may increase somewhat late in the day.

Temperatures trend warmer next week, though Monday through Wednesday look unsettled. Expect more clouds, and the chance for rain to some degree each day.