Alabama Kidney Foundation Held Kick-Off for Annual Fundraiser

by Carrington Cole

The Alabama Kidney Foundation had a kick-off for their annual ‘Kidney Walk Celebration.’

The ‘Kidney Walk Celebration’ is AKF’s annual fundraiser. The kick-off luncheon was to get people geared up and ready to raise funds for the fight against kidney disease. The state of Alabama has the most kidney related diseases in the country. The kick-off was also to bring awareness to March being National Kidney Disease Awareness Month.

Shannon Morrell, the Regional Director for Middle Alabama Kidney Foundation, stated that AKF is especially thankful for the supporters of the foundation.

“Kidney disease is a very big problem in our state and especially in our local community,” stated Morrell. “We couldn’t do what we do, the Alabama Kidney Foundation, without all of our supporters.”

The ‘Kidney Walk Celebration’ will take place May 7 at the Riverwalk Biscuits Stadium. Alabama News Network is a proud sponsor of the ‘Kidney Walk Celebration.’

If you’d like to get involved in the Alabama Kidney Foundation, contact Shannon Morrell on their website.