Driver Killed in Single-Car Crash in Millbrook

by Alabama News Network Staff

Millbrook police are investigating a single-car crash that killed the driver.

Millbrook Police Chief P.K. Johnson says the 77-year-old driver left the road, ran through a fence line before the car stopped in a pasture. Johnson says a rescue team performed CPR on the driver who was unconscious.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim hasn’t been released. There was no one else in the car.

Johnson says the crash happened this afternoon around 1:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of Springdale Road. He says the case was turned over to the police department’s traffic homicide unit.