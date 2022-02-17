EMA Officials Eye Severe Weather Threat

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Emergency management officials across west Alabama are on alert tonight — due to the potential danger posed by a severe storm system — rapidly making it’s way through the area.

The Dallas County EMA is keeping a watchful eye on the fast moving — potentially dangerous storm system.

“I encourage citizens to stay tuned to the local news — have your NOAA weather radio on — and have a safety plan in place,” said EMA Director Toya Crusoe.

The storms are expected to continue moving through the area — til midnight.

Crusoe says residents need to stay weather aware — until the storms have passed through.

“I definitely have weather anxiety,” said Olivia Curtis.

“My daddy worked for the Alabama Power company when I was little, so it’s always been kind of a thing you worry about. But living in Alabama, you know how it goes. We have these storms a lot. So, just being prepared and listen to what everybody tells you to do. And just stay safe.”

