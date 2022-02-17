Health Officials Are Optimistic About The Decrease In COVID-19 Case Numbers

by Ja Nai Wright

Alabama is seemingly on the tail end of the omicron peak of the Coronavirus. New dashboard numbers according to the Alabama Department of Public Health, show that the worst of it may be behind us after all, but that we should still remain cautious. Hope is spreading throughout the state as the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to drop each week.

“We have seen dramatically decreased numbers over the last couple of weeks thankfully our hospitalizations are down our number of cases per day and our rate of positivity they have all dropped including like you mentioned cases reported from the schools. so were definitely headed in a good direction.” -Wes Stubblefield, ADPH

Although we are seeing a decrease in positive cases and hospitalizations, the state of Alabama is still high risk for spreading the infection with only a small handful of counties with a substantial or moderate risk. The new dashboard numbers released show that cases in the schools dropped by about 2,000 cases since last week, of the school systems reported.

“The schools are doing what they can to keep the kids in school and keep their teachers at work and I think that’s encouraging. we are still recommending that kids masks in schools that’s keeping with CDC guidance and for right now that hasn’t changed but it might. and if things look better in the future we may change our guidance in conjunction with CDC and with our local infectious disease experts.”

Health officials also say they would like to see more low risk colors reflected throughout the state not just the high risk color red before they can feel confident that this pandemic is behind us for good.