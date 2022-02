by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a man has suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound after being shot Thursday morning.

Police say they were called to the area of Gardendale Drive and East Street around 6 a.m. That is in the Chisholm area, between Lower Wetumpka Road and Fairground Road.

That’s where they found the man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police have released no other information about the shooting.