Montgomery Co. EMA in Need of Extra Helping Hands

by Kay McCabe

The Montgomery county emergency management agency’s director, Christina Thornton, shares some of the struggles her and her staff face when they open the warming center.

“We go in at 3 pm because we have to get everything open and start warming up their meals, and start allowing entry at 4,” said Thornton, “Then we stay through the night we leave at 7 or 8 in the morning, once everybody leaves we have to clean up.”

The staff says they are always taking donations and are grateful to those who do, but are in need of volunteers as well. Volunteers would help out with simple tasks like preparing meals.

“So out of 336 people that have come in we’ve provide 672 meals, and that doesn’t count the snacks, pack of crackers of anything donated to us,” said Thornton.

She credits the support from her staff that’s been selfless from the start.

“I have the best staff,” said Thornton, “I don’t think they know the word no or we cant.”

For ways you can help call 334-625-2339. You can donate clean clothes, foods, healthy snacks, etc. at 3446 LeBron Road.

