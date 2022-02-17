PHOTOS: Montgomery Police Searching for Felony Shoplifting Suspects
Montgomery police need your help finding the suspects involved in a felony shoplifting case.
Investigators have released photos of four people they are hoping to find.
Police say they are wanted for stealing assorted items from a store located in the 7900 block of Eastchase Parkway at around 12:55 p.m. Wednesday. Police did not name the store.
If you know where they can be found, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.