PHOTOS: Montgomery Police Searching for Felony Shoplifting Suspects

by Alabama News Network Staff

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

Montgomery police need your help finding the suspects involved in a felony shoplifting case.

Investigators have released photos of four people they are hoping to find.

Police say they are wanted for stealing assorted items from a store located in the 7900 block of Eastchase Parkway at around 12:55 p.m. Wednesday. Police did not name the store.

If you know where they can be found, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.