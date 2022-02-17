Severe Storms Possible Late Thursday

by Ben Lang

Thursday’s forecast includes the potential for severe storms. However, the “main show” of storms may not arrive until after the sun goes down. Many of us may not see rain at all through this afternoon. Otherwise, Thursday looks mostly cloudy, very warm, and windy. Afternoon temperatures peak in the mid to upper 70s. Winds remain sustained out of the south at 10 to 20 mph. However, wind gusts range from 30 to 40 mph throughout the day, outside of any storms.

At midday, a wind advisory is the only watch or warning in effect for our area. It continues until midnight for central Alabama, and 6PM for southwest Alabama. Additional watches or warnings could be issued later today, so have a way to receive weather watches and warnings for your county. One way to do so is with our Weather Authority Mobile App. You can find it on the Google Play and Apple App store by searching for “ANN Weather”.

The severe weather risk level remains relatively unchanged for our area. Most of us, especially east of I-65, are within a “marginal” level 1/5 risk for severe storms. Some of our west Alabama communities lie within a “slight” level 2/5 risk. The highest “enhanced” risk area today remains to our northwest, across the mid-south and Tennessee Valley.

Damaging straight line wind gusts up to 60 mph are our primary severe hazard. However, a few tornadoes are possible, especially west of I-65. The main severe weather window appears to be from late this afternoon through midnight. Storms may wane in intensity with time, as daytime instability fades. That’s one reason the severe risk level is lower south and east.

Rain and storms depart southeast Alabama by shortly after midnight. A cold front immediately follows the rain and storms. That quickly ushers in colder air, with lows falling into the 40s Friday morning. Temperatures won’t recover much during the day, despite the return of sunshine. Expect a cool and breezy afternoon with highs in the 50s, and a northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph. Friday night lows fall into the 30s.

The weekend looks fairly nice, and features plenty of sunshine and no rain. Temperatures warm into the low 60s Saturday afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Saturday night lows fall into the 30s. Temperatures may approach 70° Sunday afternoon. However, clouds may increase a bit late in the day. Sunday night won’t be as cold with lows in the 40s.

Our weather pattern becomes unsettled next week, with a chance for rain each day. Monday and next Thursday appear to feature the best chance at this time. A more pronounced storm system may develop and move across our area late next week. Otherwise, temperatures trend warmer with highs in the 70s next Tuesday through Thursday. Lows only fall to near 60° those nights.