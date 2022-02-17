Strong To Severe Storm Threat Through Friday Morning!

by Shane Butler

TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 9PM

A cold front moves through the state overnight into early Friday. Rain and storms will advance eastward across the entire area. Some of the storms will be strong to possibly severe. The main threats will be damaging winds up to 60 mph and a few tornadoes possible. The storm threat continues through at least midnight. Outside the storm threats will be gusty winds up to 30 maybe 40s mph. These winds will eventually relax once we get into early Friday morning.

We transition out of the storms into a colder air mass Friday into Saturday. Skies clear out and temps only manage 50s for highs Friday afternoon. Colder air spills into the state and temps drop into the lower 30s both Saturday and Sunday morning. We expect abundant sunshine and temps do rebound into the mid to upper 60s both days.

Next week is beginning to look active with several rounds of rain and possibly storms at times. Frontal boundaries will work into the deep south and be the focal point for rain activity. Winds will be mainly southerly and that secures warmer temps for us. Morning lows in the 50s/60s and afternoon highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.