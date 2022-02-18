Auburn University to Make Face Masks Optional on Campus

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn University says that it will soon make face masks optional for everyone on campus.

The change is effective Wednesday, February 23.

However, face masks will still be required in these areas:

Health care settings, such as the Auburn University Pharmaceutical Care Center, the Auburn University employee and student pharmacies, the College of Veterinary Medicine hospitals and clinic, and the Auburn University Medical Clinic.

University Transportation Services, including Tiger Transit, as mandated by federal law.

Other areas marked by official university signage or otherwise clearly communicated by the university.

Faculty members may require all individuals to continue wearing face coverings during their classes if the faculty member has a face coverings requirement in the course syllabus.

These policies, based on currently available information, are in effect until further notice.