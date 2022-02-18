Butler County Schools to End Face Mask Mandate

by Alabama News Network Staff

Butler County Schools will end its face mask mandate after Friday.

In a statement, the school system says that starting Monday, February 28, masks will be optional, but highly recommended for employees, students and visitors on all school campuses.

The school system says this decision is due to a downward trend in the number of COVID cases in its schools over the past several weeks. There were 11 cases in Butler County Schools as of February 17.

School officials say they will continue to monitor the number of cases and follow current procedures for sanitizing facilities.

School bus drivers and students on buses must continue to wear masks on the buses due to the security directive issued by the Federal Transportation Security Administration that is still in effect.

School officials say they will continue to follow the recommendations of CDC with regard to all COVID positive cases and household contacts of positive cases. These two types of cases should quarantine at home for 5 days and if they are symptom free after the 5 days quarantine, they may return to school. Wearing a mask for an additional 5 days upon returning to school is highly recommended.

For questions or additional information, contact Butler County School Superintendent Joseph Eiland at joe.eiland@butlerco.k12.al.us or by phone at (334) 382-2665, ext. 1100.