Cool And Breezy Friday, Weekend Sunshine And Warmer

by Ben Lang

Temperatures remain much colder Friday than the 70s we experienced Thursday. Temperatures were only in the 40s for most at midday. Clouds were widespread, but gradually break apart with time Friday afternoon. With a little sunshine, temperatures warm into the 50s. However, winds remain out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, so Friday remains a cool and breezy day.

Remaining clouds depart Friday night, setting up a very sunny weekend. However, Friday night looks quite cold with lows near freezing (32°). Temperatures trend milder with a sunny sky Saturday. Expect highs in the low 60s. Saturday night looks cold with lows in the 30s. However, Sunday looks warmer with afternoon temperatures approaching 70°. We may see some increase in clouds late in the day, but Sunday looks mostly sunny.

Clouds increase further Sunday night. Rain enters the fold Monday, though it probably won’t be raining everywhere at all times. All of next week looks unsettled, with more clouds than sunshine. The rest of next week also features a daily chance for rain. However, the rain chance looks lower Tuesday and Wednesday. Despite the clouds and rain, next week looks very warm. Daytime highs could be near 80° next Wednesday and Thursday.

It looks like a cold front pushes through Alabama next Friday. Rain accompanies the front, at least through Friday morning. However, it looks like the front ushers in cooler and drier air for next weekend.