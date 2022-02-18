Cooler Weather to End the Week

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR FRIDAY: WE are seeing clouds this morning, and a few lingering showers across our southeastern counties, but through the day we will see drier air return to Alabama. The clouds this morning will give way to sunshine this afternoon and temperatures are much cooler today with highs in the low to mid 50s. Tonight, expect a clear and cold night with lows near 30°

SUNNY WEEKEND: Dry weather continues over the weekend for most of Alabama with sunny days and fair nights; the high tomorrow will be in the low 60s, followed by upper 60s on Sunday. Sunday morning lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

WET AT TIMES NEXT WEEK: Much of next week looks rather wet, with the chance for rain each and every day. Rain amounts in the 1-3 inch range look likely Monday through Friday. Too early to know if we will see any severe weather threat, but if we do, it looks to be on Thursday with a cold front moving through the Southeast. Highs Monday will be in the 60s, but Tuesday through Thursday will be in the upper 70s. Friday looks cooler behind the front with highs returning to the 60s.

Have an incredible day!!!

Ryan