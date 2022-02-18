Dothan Police Officer Involved in Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Dothan police officer has been involved in a shooting.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the shooting happened in the 2800 block of Montgomery Highway Thursday night. The suspect involved, 47-year-old Michael Freigang was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured.

According to news reports from Dothan, police had been working the scene of a recovered stolen vehicle when the driver of a truck drove through the crime scene, hit the vehicle, and refused commands to stop. That’s when an officer fired at the driver, according to the reports.

The officer’s name hasn’t been released.

ALEA says special agents with the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating this case. The findings will be turned over to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office.

ALEA has released no other information.