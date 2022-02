by Alabama News Network Staff

Enterprise police need your help finding a missing man.

Police say 67-year-old Dwayne Paul Marxen was last seen Friday, February 18, at about 9:30 a.m. in the area of Yvonne Drive in Enterprise. He may be living with a condition that impairs his judgment, according to police.

He was believed to have been wearing a camouflage jacket and blue jeans.

If you know where he can be found, call Enterprise police at (334) 347-2222 or call 911.