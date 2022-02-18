Georgia Man Facing List of Charges, Including Attempted Murder, in Perry County

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Georgia man is being held in the Perry County Jail on a list of charges, including attempted murder.

According to Uniontown Police Chief DeMarcus Weems, 37-year-old Carvin Lucky Real of Riverdale, Georgia, was brought from Georgia to Perry County on Thursday to face charges. He had been arrested last month by the U.S. Marshal’s Atlanta task force.

Weems says Real is being held on three counts of attempted murder, domestic violence second degree, firing a gun into an occupied dwelling, and more charges by the 4th District Drug Task Force headed by District Attorney Michael Jackson.

Real was held at the Clayton County Jail in Jonesboro, Georgia, before he was extradited to Perry County.

Weems says bond is pending and no court date has been set.