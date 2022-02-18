Montgomery Fire and Rescue Has 19 New Trainees Joining the Ranks

by Carrington Cole

Montgomery Fire and Rescue had a group of new recruits join their ranks Friday February 18. The Fire and Rescue trainee class of 2021-B graduated downtown in the Montgomery City Hall.

These 19 Montgomery firefighters graduated from one of the most demanding training academy’s in the state. The trainees had to endure 22 weeks of training and had to go through rigorous firefighter and EMT classes to complete the academy.

“Your training was not easy,” stated Assistant Fire Chief for MFR Ronnie Bozeman. “It wasn’t designed to be, because if it was anybody could do it; but not anyone can have the discipline, dedication, and professionalism to risk their lives everyday to save another.”

The ceremony also included an award presentation for the top trainee and top EMT student.

“Throughout the time in the academy, we were challenged physically and mentally and we learned to keep fighting even when we thought we couldn’t anymore,” stated Fire and Rescue Trainee Class 2021-B Graduate Joseph B. “As a team, we’re proud to be a part of Montgomery Fire/Rescue and we’re thrilled to begin this next step in our career.”

Before being accepted into the Fire and Rescue Training Academy, you have to complete 10 steps of the hiring process.