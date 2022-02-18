New Mural Adds Another Attraction in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A new mural going up in downtown Selma — showcases another part of the Queen City’s rich history and adds another dimension to the city’s tourism appeal.

The mural is located near the corner of Green Street and Water Avenue. The spot where the city of Selma is believed to have had it’s humble beginnings.

“Thomas Moore was the first person who inhabited this area around 1815,” said Rex Jones.

“From what we’re seeing it looks like Thomas Moore’s original log cabin was built right here on this corner.”

Since then Selma has become a symbol freedom and democracy to millions — and home to about 18,000 people.

The mural is the 4th — that Selma native Vaughn Sims has painted in his hometown.

“And each one has a story. You know, the butterflies, Selma the Butterfly capital of Alabama we did a bird dog on the north part of town and outdoors are a big part of Selma,” said Jones.

“We’ve done “Little Miami” on the west side of town. You know, it’s close to the river.”

Sims says the combination of the arts and history — puts the city of Selma — in a class by itself.

“Not everybody has what Selma has.”

The 250 square foot mural is expected to be finished in about two weeks.

The mural was commissioned by Selma non-profit — ArtsRevive. And Selma based — Cougar Oil Company.