On Your Side Consumer Alert: Powdered Baby Formula Recalled

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health says some powdered baby formula should not be used due to a recall.

The FDA has issued a Public Health Advisory for powdered formulations of Similac®, Alimentum®, and EleCare® formulas manufactured by Abbott Nutrition in its Sturgis, Michigan, facility.

The Alabama WIC Program is notifying participants that they may have been issued affected product, according to ADPH.

Abbott Nutrition is voluntarily recalling these products after four consumer complaints related to to Cronobacter sakazakii or SalmonellaNewport in babies who had consumed powder infant formula manufactured in this facility.

ADPH says no distributed product has tested positive for the presence of either of these bacteria; however, routine testing is ongoing.

As a proactive measure, the FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac®, Alimentum® and EleCare® powdered formulas if:

· the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37 and

· the code on the container contains K8, SH, pr Z2, and

· the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later

Products that do not contain the information listed above are not impacted by the advisory issued by the FDA. This advisory is for powder formulas only and does not contain other physical formulations such as liquid concentrate or ready-to-feed.

If you have questions or need help locating the product code, contact Abbott Nutrition Consumer Relations at 1-800-986-8540.

ADPH says WIC participants should return any of the affected formula to the store or WIC clinic where the products were obtained. When returning the products to retailers, WIC participants must show their eWIC card to customer service to process the exchange. At this time, available inventory may be limited. If a participant is unable to complete an exchange, WIC will arrange a reasonable substitute in coordination with the participant’s medical provider. Non-WIC purchases by the general public may be returned according to Abbott’s recall website instructions.

Signs and symptoms of illness related to these bacteria and more information are available on FDA’s website and Abbott’s Similac Recall website listed below:

· https://www.fda.gov/food/outbreaks-foodborne-illness/fda-investigation-cronobacter-and-salmonella-complaints-powdered-infant-formula-february-2022

· https://www.similacrecall.com/us/en/home.html

WIC participants also may contact their local county health department, the State WIC Office at 334-206-5673, or 1-888-942-4673, for questions regarding potentially affected formula products being recalled.

— Information from Alabama Department of Public Health