PHOTOS: Montgomery Zoo Welcomes Baby Bongo

by Alabama News Network Staff

Klaus the Eastern Bongo – Photo from the Montgomery Zoo

Klaus the Eastern Bongo – Photo from the Montgomery Zoo

Klaus the Eastern Bongo – Photo from the Montgomery Zoo

The animal care team at the Montgomery Zoo has announced the birth of a male Eastern Bongo.

The baby Bongo has been named “Klaus.” He was born February 2, weighing 27 pounds.

Klaus, his mother Sipa and father Murdock made their public debut on February 15. This is Sipa’s second offspring and Murdock’s first.

The Eastern Bongo is the largest forest-dwelling antelope species and one of the most distinctive, with a chestnut colored coat and long horns that spiral as high as 36 inches in males.

They are native to the lowland rainforests of West Africa and the Congo Basin to the Central African Republic and southern Sudan. Eastern Bongos feed on leaves, bushes, vines, bark and pith of rotting trees, grasses/herbs, roots, cereals and fruits.

Klaus along with mom and dad, his auntie and grandmother can be seen daily on display at the Zoo’s African Forest exhibit.