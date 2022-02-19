Alabama School Choice Bill Goes to Study Group

by Alabama News Network Staff

A school choice bill that could give parents $5,500 in state funds to send their child to private school or elsewhere is headed to a study group for negotiations.

This move comes after opposition from education groups and some lawmakers.

Sen. Del Marsh (R-Anniston) said legislative leaders have put together a group to look at his legislation. He said he is optimistic they can develop a compromise.

The Parents’ Choice Act, as introduced by Marsh, would establish a path for parents to tap state money normally used on their child’s public school education — about $5,500 per student per year — and use it to pay for private school, a public school outside their district, home schooling expenses or other alternate education paths.

