Beautiful Weekend, But Big Time Warm-Up Ahead

by Riley Blackwell

NICE AND SUNNY SATURDAY: The whole area has been blanketed in sunshine today, and temperatures have been very mild. Temps have only been in the low 60s and upper 50s, which is right about average for this time of year.

CLEAR AND COOL NIGHT: Clear skies will persist into the evening and overnight hours, and temperatures will steadily fall. Low temperatures tonight will be in the low 30s, with the potential of a few places dropping below freezing for a short period of time.

WARMING UP TOMORROW: Another sunny day is expected for tomorrow, but temperatures will be on the rise. Expect temperatures in the upper 60s with a couple of places potentially seeing 70°.

LOOK AHEAD: This week will feature much warmer temperatures, and we are seeing the potential for 80° for several days mid week. Rain chances are also prevalent for most of the week, but we will not be seeing much of a wash-out.