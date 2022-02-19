Candlelight Vigil Held in Memory of 3-Year-Old Ja’Syeon Green

by Ja Nai Wright

3-year-old Ja’Syeon Green was shot to death February 11 in Montgomery. Friday, his family and their friends held a candlelight vigil in remembrance for his life.

During the vigil, family members shared fond memories of the time they spent with Green. There was prayer and a balloon release and the family lit candles that spelled ‘R.I.P FAT’, a nickname given to Ja’Syeon as in infant because he liked to eat.

The parents of Ja’Syeon have set up a GofundMe account to gather funds to help bury their 3-year-old son by next week.