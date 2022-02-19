No. 4 Kentucky Rallies Past No. 25 Alabama to Win 90-81

Alabama Kentucky Basketball

Alabama’s JD Davison (3) has the ball stripped by Kentucky’s Keion Brooks Jr., right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Kentucky won 90-81. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

Kentucky’s Kellan Grady made seven 3-pointers for a season-high 25 points, Oscar Tshiebwe added 21 points with 14 rebounds and No. 4 Kentucky rallied twice to top No. 25 Alabama 90-81.

Short-handed because of injuries to starting guards TyTy Washington Jr. and Sahvir Wheeler, the Wildcats trailed 46-34 with 3½ minutes remaining before halftime before closing with 13 unanswered points for their first lead and capped by Grady’s 3-pointer.

The Crimson Tide led 56-54 in the second before Kentucky responded with a 20-2 surge over 5:47 to seize control at 74-58.

Keon Ellis had a season-high 28 points for the Crimson Tide.

Kentucky improved to 22-5. Alabama is now 17-10.

