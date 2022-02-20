Alabama Plan for Fighting Invasive River Animal, Plant Species Approved

FILE – Workers from natural resource agencies use nets to drive Asian carp to a fish pump which removes them from Kentucky Lake near Golden Pond, Ky., Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. The harvesting method mainly targets bighead and silver carp, two of the four invasive carp species collectively known as Asian carp in the U.S. Both bighead and silver carp devour plankton that form the base of the food chains, grow rapidly and reproduce prolifically, outcompeting many native fish. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Alabama will be now eligible for as much as $100,000 annually in federal money to fight invasive aquatic species like carp and plants.

The state conservative agency says the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently approved the state’s plan for managing nuisance species. That decision opens the door to the money.

The state pushed to finish the plan because of the presence of invasive carp in the Tennessee River system. Invasive plant species found in Alabama also are a concern.

The state says it will seek money during the 2022 funding cycle.

