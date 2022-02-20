Millbrook Revelers Host Annual Mardi Gras Parade

by Mattie Davis

More than 60 marching units and fun floats took to the streets of Downtown Millbrook for the annual Mardi Gras Parade!

Hundreds of moonpies, beads and other throws rained from the parade lead by this year’s Grande Marshall Robbie Heath. Heath was the event’s Grand Marshal. She is a long-time employee of the City of Millbrook working with the Parks and Recreation Department.

“She is a tremendous asset to the city,” said Revelers President John Drew. “She goes above and beyond, and we could think of no one more deserving to honor in our 2022 event.”

The event in the Village Green Park began at 9:00 a.m. with dozens of vendors with a variety of food, arts and crafts, and children’s activities. The umbrella stroll began at 10:00 a.m. and the parade rolled at noon.