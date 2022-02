by Alabama News Network Staff

A single-vehicle crash has killed a Montgomery woman.

Alabama state troopers say 23-year-old Judith M. Catarino was riding in a car driven by 25-year-old Arce R. Montealegre that hit a power pole. The crash occurred on Wares Ferry Road, approximately three miles east of Montgomery.

State troopers say the crash happened just after 5PM Sunday.

They have released no other information.