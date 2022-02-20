Supporters in Alabama Face Uphill Battle to Decriminalize Marijuana

by Alabama News Network Staff

Supporters are continuing to push for Alabama to join the ranks of states that have decriminalized small amounts of marijuana.

But the state senator behind the bill acknowledges that the measure has a bleak outlook in an election-year session.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday approved a bill by Sen. Bobby Singleton (D-Greensboro).

It would make possession of less than two ounces of marijuana punishable by a civil fine instead of a criminal penalty. An offense would be classified as a violation, a step below a misdemeanor, and carry a fine of up to $250.

