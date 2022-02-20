Warm And Sunny Sunday, But Much Warmer And Wet Days Ahead

by Riley Blackwell

SUNNY SUNDAY: Warm and sunny conditions across the area have given us a very comfortable day. Temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s have been the main feature of the day. Clouds are starting to roll in from the west, but the sunshine will be hanging around until sunset.

CLOUDY AND WARMER NIGHT: As clouds begin to roll in, temperatures tonight will not drop as low as previous nights. Lows tonight are only expected to be in the mid 40s, and those clouds will be hanging around all night.

ACTIVE WEATHER TOMORROW: While we are not seeing a severe chance tomorrow, the chance for rain is still present. The chance will remain mainly isolated in the morning, while becoming more widespread in the afternoon. We are not expecting to see heavy rain or high rain amounts, but the majority of the area will see rain.

LOOK AHEAD: Temperatures remain mild for tomorrow, as the abundance of clouds and rain chances will hold temperatures down. However, a big warm up starts on Tuesday, for the chance for much of the area to be in the upper 70s and potentially see 80°. Wednesday and Thursday will be warm as well, before temperatures start to trend down by the weekend.