AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Falls to No. 3; Alabama Rises to No. 24

by Alabama News Network Staff

In the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll, Auburn has fallen one spot, while Alabama has risen one.

Gonzaga is the unanimous No. 1. The Zags aren’t likely to budge the way they’re dominating the West Coast Conference.

Arizona moved up a spot to No. 2 for its highest ranking in four years, with Auburn, Purdue and Kansas rounding out the top five.

Gonzaga is winning its WCC games by an average of 27 points.

Saint Mary’s gave the WCC two ranked teams and No. 25 Iowa moved into the poll for the first time this season.

AP TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL – February 21, 2022

1. Gonzaga (61)

2. Arizona

3. Auburn

4. Purdue

5. Kansas

6. Kentucky

7. Duke

8. Villanova

9. Texas Tech

10. Baylor

11. Providence

12. UCLA

13. Wisconsin

14. Houston

15. Illinois

16. Southern Cal

17. Tennessee

18. Arkansas

19. Murray St.

20. Texas

21. UConn

22. Ohio State

23. Saint Mary’s

24. Alabama

25. Iowa

