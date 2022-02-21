AP Top 25 Poll: Auburn Falls to No. 3; Alabama Rises to No. 24
In the latest AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll, Auburn has fallen one spot, while Alabama has risen one.
Gonzaga is the unanimous No. 1. The Zags aren’t likely to budge the way they’re dominating the West Coast Conference.
Arizona moved up a spot to No. 2 for its highest ranking in four years, with Auburn, Purdue and Kansas rounding out the top five.
Gonzaga is winning its WCC games by an average of 27 points.
Saint Mary’s gave the WCC two ranked teams and No. 25 Iowa moved into the poll for the first time this season.
AP TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL POLL – February 21, 2022
1. Gonzaga (61)
2. Arizona
3. Auburn
4. Purdue
5. Kansas
6. Kentucky
7. Duke
8. Villanova
9. Texas Tech
10. Baylor
11. Providence
12. UCLA
13. Wisconsin
14. Houston
15. Illinois
16. Southern Cal
17. Tennessee
18. Arkansas
19. Murray St.
20. Texas
21. UConn
22. Ohio State
23. Saint Mary’s
24. Alabama
25. Iowa
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)