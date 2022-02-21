City Leader Sees Bright Future For West Montgomery As Developments Are Coming

by Mattie Davis

In West Montgomery, city leaders are looking forward to the future as major developments are coming to the area.

City councilwoman for District 4, Audrey Graham, believes bigger days are ahead for the area as major developments are on their way. These include an inland port facility, an Amazon center, expansion to the Hyundai plant, a new FedEx center, and the City of Montgomery’s white water project.

“I’m excited,” Graham said. “West Montgomery is growing. There’s life coming all around. There is opportunity for jobs, and when people begin to work here, there gonna wanna come and stay here.”

Graham said her district has more green space than any other side of town, so there are plenty of areas for new housing to accommodate all of the jobs that are on the way.