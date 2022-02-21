Faulkner University Receives $4.25 Million in Grants for African American, Minority Students

by Alabama News Network Staff

Faulkner University has announced it has received two grants totaling $4.25 million for Black and minority students.

It has been awarded the Predominantly Black Institution Competitive Grant and the Predominantly Black Institution Formula Grant. These are the largest grants the university says it’s ever received.

Through these grants’ five-year lifespans, the Competitive Grant, entitled Eagles Soar, will provide the University $3 million of funding and the Formula Grant, entitled Eagles Soar II, will provide $1.25 million to establish and strengthen support programs to improve the educational outcomes of traditional and non-traditional African-American students.

Faulkner says it plans to have these services available to targeted students by the beginning of the Fall 2022 semester. It says hiring of strategic personnel to support the grants has already begun and significant progress has been made in the planning and development phases of program implementation.

— Information from Faulkner University