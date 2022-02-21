How to Help in the Blood Shortage When You Cannot Give Blood

by Carrington Cole

For a while now, we have been urging the public to donate blood to LifeSouth amidst the nation wide blood shortage. But, what can you do to help if you are unable to give blood?

All blood types are needed during the blood shortage, but some people cannot donate blood for multiple reasons. Whether it is medical or personal, you can still help LifeSouth without having to donate your blood.

LifeSouth encourages the community to host blood drives through their company, school, or church. This makes it a convenient way for people to donate blood without having to leave their school or work.

“Set up a blood drive,” stated LifeSouth District Community Development Coordinator Melinda Hinds. “Host a blood drive. That allows people to come in and donate. You’re making it convenient for a lot of people, so that in itself, you are helping to save lives right here at home.”

If you or someone you know is interested in hosting a blood drive, visit LifeSouth’s website to find out more.