Prattville Police Searching for Jewelry Theft Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville police need your help finding a suspected jewelry thief.

Police say at about 1:41 p.m. Sunday, the suspect went into a jewelry store in the 2400 block of Cobbs Ford Road. They say he picked out merchandise and left the store without paying for the items.

Investigators say he took a gold necklace and bracelet valued at more than $4,900. They say he left in a dark gray pickup truck, possibly a Ford F-150.

Police say he may be involved in other thefts in the Montgomery area.

If you have any information regarding this case, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.