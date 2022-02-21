Rain Monday, Very Warm Tuesday Through Thursday

by Ben Lang

After a weekend full of sunshine, clouds and rain returned to Alabama Monday morning. Scattered to numerous showers and a few storms continue throughout the afternoon. Otherwise, the sky likely remains overcast, with highs only around 60° for the more cloudy and rainy locations. However, rain coverage gradually decreases this evening. The clouds may even break apart a bit overnight. However, that allows areas of fog to form late Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Temperatures won’t fall far Monday night through Tuesday morning. Lows drop to the mid 50s. Tuesday looks warm with some sunshine and less rain. Afternoon temperatures rebound into the upper 70s, and perhaps low 80s in some locations. Tuesday night lows only fall into the 60s. Wednesday and Thursday could feature more clouds than sun. However, the rain chance looks fairly low in central and south Alabama both days.

The rain chance increase again for Thursday night and Friday as another cold front arrives. The front pushes to our southeast this weekend, but clouds and some rain remain in the forecast Saturday and Sunday. Plus, temperatures turn noticeably cooler behind the front. Temperatures only warm into the 60s Friday as the front rolls through. Friday night lows fall into the 40s. Temperatures only reach the 50s Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Lows fall into the 30s both nights.

The start of next week and our final February day looks mainly sunny and dry, but cool. Expect highs in the 50s with lows near freezing (32°) next Monday. It looks like our weather could remain quite sunny and rain-free through the middle of next week. But check back for further updates.