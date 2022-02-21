Selma Police Investigating Shooting That Left One Dead, One Injured

by Alabama News Network Staff

Selma police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another man injured.

Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford says the shooting happened in the 1800 block of St. Johns Street at about 7PM Sunday.

He says officers found a 19-year-old with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was pronounced dead.

Fulford says an 18-year-old was grazed in the face and struck in the hip. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Fulford says there are no suspects at this time.