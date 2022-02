State Playoff Basketball: Monday Recap

by Adam Solomon

2022 AHSAA Regional Basketball Tourney Championship Pairings/Results (Feb. 21-24)

Northeast Regional Tournament

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville State U.

CLASS 7A

NE 7A Girls’ Finals

Vestavia Hills (32-2) 59, Hewitt-Trussville (25-7) 43 (Vestavia Hills is NE State Qualifier)

NE 7A Boys’ Finals

Spain Park (26-7) 60, Huntsville (23-11) 51 (Spain Park is NE 7A State Qualifier)

CLASS 6A

NE 6A Girls’ Finals

Oxford (26-4) 53, Chelsea (27-6) 52 (OT) – (Oxford is NE 6A State Qualifier)

NE 6A Boys’ Finals

Huffman (28-5) 59, Mountain Brook (29-5) 56 (Huffman is NE 6A State Qualifier)

CLASS 3A

NE 3A Girls’ Finals

Plainview (26-8) 76, Geraldine (15-13) 50 (Plainview is NE 3A State Qualifier)

NE 3A Boys’ Finals

Plainview (289-6) 67, Childersburg (24-8) 51 (Plainview is NE 3A State Qualifier)

CLASS 5A

NE 5A Girls’ Finals

Sardis (26-7) vs. Guntersville (27-5), Tuesday, Feb. 22, 9 a.m.

NE 5A Boys’ Finals

Ramsay (25-9) vs. Guntersville (23-8), Tuesday, Feb. 22, 10:45 a.m.

CLASS 2A

NE 2A Girls’ Finals

Spring Garden (31-1) vs. Pisgah (30-3), Tuesday, Feb. 22, 12:30 p.m.

NE 2A Boys’ Finals

Midfield (27-7) vs. Section (25-9), Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2:15 p.m.

CLASS 1A

NE 1A Girls’ Finals

Skyline (26-8) vs. Decatur Heritage (20-9), Tuesday, Feb. 22, 4 p.m.

NE 1A Boys’ Finals

Faith Christian vs. Decatur Heritage (19-7), Tuesday, Feb. 22, 5:45 p.m.

CLASS 4A

NE 4A Girls’ Finals

New Hope (25-5) vs. Handley (23-9), Wednesday, Feb. 23, 9 a.m.

NE 4A Boys’ Finals

Handley (18-11) vs. Jacksonville (25-5, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 10:45 a.m.

Northwest Regional Championships

Tom Drake Coliseum, Wallace-Hanceville JUCO

CLASS 3A

NW 3A Girls’ Finals

Susan Moore (29-4) 59, Elkmont (23-12) 31 (Susan Moore is NW 3A State Qualifier)

NW Boys’ Finals

Winfield (30-5) 48, Lauderdale County (27-5) 45 (Winfield is NW 3A State Qua’ifier)

CLASS 7A

NW 7A Girls’ Finals

Hoover (30-3) vs. Bob Jones (27-3), Tuesday, Feb. 22, 9 a.m.

NW 7A Boys’ Finals

James Clemens (20-9) vs. Oak Mountain (25-5), Tuesday, Feb. 22, 10:45 a.m.

CLASS 6A

NW 6A Girls’ Finals

Mortimer Jordan (24-7) vs. Hazel Green (32-0), Tuesday, Feb. 22, 12:30 p.m.

NW 6A Boys’ Finals

Scottsboro (28-6) vs. Cullman (26-3), Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2:15 p.m.

CLASS 2A

NW 2A Girls’ Finals

Sulligent (20-2) vs. Hatton (16-10), Tuesday, Feb. 22, 4 p.m.

NW 2A Boys’ Finals

Sheffield (14-10) vs. Mars Hill Bible (13-16), Tuesday, Feb. 22, 5:45 p.m.

CLASS 5A

NW 5A Girls’ Finals

Pleasant Grove (24-6) vs. Lee-Huntsville (24-6), Wednesday, Feb. 23, 9 a.m.

NW 5A Boys’ Finals

Mae Jemison (18-14) vs. Lee-Huntsville (20-4), Wednesday, Feb. 23, 10:45 a.m.

CLASS 4A

NW 4A Girls’ Finals

Good Hope (30-4) vs. Deshler (28-1), Wednesday, Feb. 23, 12:30 p.m.

NW 4A Boys’ Finals

Brooks (24-4) vs. Haleyville (24-7), Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2:15 p.m.

CLASS 1A

NW 1A Girls’ Semifinals, Monday, Feb. 21

South Lamar (18-7) 50, Covenant Christian (17-8) 37

Marion County 72, R.A. Hubbard 30

NW 1A Boys’ Finals (Garrett Coliseum)

South Lamar (18-7) vs. Marion County (22-7), Wednesday, Feb. 23, 4 p.m.

NW 1A Boys’ Semifinals, Monday, Feb. 21

Covenant Christian (26-6) 62, Meek 34

R.A. Hubbard (17-6) 42, Pickens County (17-11) 34

NW 1A Boys’ Finals

Covenant Christian (26-6) vs. R.A. Hubbard (17-6), Wednesday, Feb. 23, 5:45 p.m

Southeast Regional Championships

Garrett Coliseum, Montgomery

CLASS 7A

SE 7A Girls’ Finals

Central-Phenix City (22-10) vs. Auburn (19-6), Tuesday, Feb. 22, 9 a.m.

SE 7A Boys’ Finals

Enterprise (22-6) vs. Smiths Station (24-8), Tuesday, Feb. 22, 10:30 a.m.

CLASS 3A

SE 3A Girls’ Finals

Trinity Presbyterian (25-5) vs. Prattville Christian (31-1), Tuesday, Feb. 22, 3 p.m.

SE 3A Boys’ Finals 1

Houston Academy (21-9) vs. Dadeville (13-4), Tuesday, Feb. 22, 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 6A

SE 6A Girls’ Finals

Pelham (25-5) vs. Helena (14-14), Tuesday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m.

SE 6A Boys Finals

Spanish Fort (24-7) vs. McGill-Toolen Catholic (28-4), Tuesday, Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A

SE 5A Girls’ Finals

Charles Henderson (16-11) vs. Talladega (21-12), Wednesday, Feb. 23, 9 a.m.

SE 5A Boys’ Finals

Charles Henderson (23-5) vs. Carroll (24-7), Wednesday, Feb. 23, 10:30 a.m.

CLASS 2A

SE 2A Girls’ Finals

Lanett (16-7) vs. G.W. Long (23-4), Wednesday, Feb. 23, noon

SE 2A Boys’ Finals

Lanett (17-3) vs. G.W. Long (14-12), Wednesday, Feb. 23, 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 1A

SE 1A Girls’ Finals

Loachapoka (21-8) vs. Georgiana (15-8), Wednesday, Feb. 23, 3 p.m.

SE 1A Boys’ Finals

Loachapoka (19-7) vs. Brantley (20-6), Wednesday, Feb. 23, 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A

SE 4A Girls’ Finals

Geneva (24-4) vs. Saint James (21-6), Thursday, Feb. 24, 9 a.m.

SE 4A Boys’ Finals

Saint James (15-6) vs. B.T. Washington (12-8), Thursday, Feb. 24, 10:30 a.m.

Southwest Regional Championships

Cramton Bowl Multi-Plex & Garrett Coliseum, Montgomery

CLASS 6A

SW 6A Girls’ Finals (Cramton Bowl Multi-Plex)

Park Crossing (30-4) 46, Carver-Montgomery (15-8) 39 (Park Crossing is SE 6A Qualifier)

SW 6A Boys’ Finals (Cramton Bowl Multi-Plex)

Park Crossing (27-4) 59, Eufaula (31-4) 48 (Park Crossing is SE 6A Qualifier)

CLASS 3A

SW 3A Girls’ Finals (Cramton Bowl Multi-Plex)

Southside-Selma (21-7) 32, T.R. Miller (20-5) 29 (Southside-Selma is SE 3A State Qualifier)

SW 3A Boys’ Finals (Cramton Bowl Multi-Plex)

Southside-Selma (21-9) 64, Cottage Hill Christian (28-6) 54 (Southside-Selma is SE 3A State Qualifier)

CLASS 2A

2A Girls’ Finals (Cramton Bowl Multi-Plex)

S t. Luke’s Episcopal (19-8) 56, Washington County (17-3) 54 (St. Luke’s is SE 2A State Qualifier)

2A Boys’ Finals (Cramton Bowl Multi-Plex)

Highland Home (28-7) 50, Greene County (17-11) 40 (Highland Home is SE 2A State Qualifier)

CLASS 7A

SW 7A Girls’ Finals (Garrett Coliseum)

Davidson (29-2) vs. Theodore (20-7), Tuesday, Feb. 22, noon

SW 7A Boys’ Finals (Garrett Coliseum)

Baker (30-3) vs. Theodore (17-9), Tuesday, Feb. 22, 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A

SW 5A Girls’ Finals (Cramton Bowl Multi-Plex)

St. Paul’s Episcopal (18-11) vs. UMS-Wright (28-6), Tuesday, Feb. 22, 9 a.m.

5A Boys’ Finals (Cramton Bowl Multi-Plex)

UMS-Wright (17-9) vs. Sipsey Valley (19-11), Tuesday, Feb. 22, 10:30 a.m.

CLASS 4A (Garrett Coliseum)

SW 4A Girls’ Semifinals, Monday, Feb. 21

Vigor (16-11) 62, Dora (20-11) 38

Jackson (23-3) 50, Fultondale (21-7) 32

SW 4A Girls’ Finals (Garrett Coliseum)

Vigor (6-11) vs. Jackson (23-3), Thursday, Feb. 24, noon

SW 4A Boys’ Semifinals, Monday, Feb. 21

Escambia County (25-4) 69, Holt (21-12) 50

Williamson (23-10) 76, Fultondale (19-11) 47

SW 4A Boys’ Finals

Escambia Co. (25-4) vs. Williamson (23-10), Thursday, Feb. 24, 1:30 p.m.

CLASS 1A (Garrett Coliseum)

SW 1A Girls’ Finals

Monday’s Semifnals

Linden (20-5) 49, McIntosh (12-9) 46

University Charter School 2, Choctaw County 0, forfeit

SW 1A Girls’ Finals

Linden (20-5) vs. University Charter School, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 6 p.m.

SW 1A Boys’ Finals (Garrett Coliseum)

Monday’s Semifnals

Keith (18-8) 54, McIntosh (18-4) 48

Autaugaville (26-2) 82, Millry (12-6) 31

SW 1A Boys’ Finals

Keith (18-8) vs. Autaugaville (26-2), Wednesday, Feb. 23, 6 p.m