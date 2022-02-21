Umbrella Alert! Wet Start to a Very Warm Week of Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

A southwesterly flow will develop over the area today, bringing widespread rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms to Alabama. Due to the clouds and rain, today will be a cooler day with highs in the low to mid 60s.

VERY WARM WEEK: Tomorrow through Thursday will feature a continued southerly flow allowing for the warmest weather so far this year into Alabama. The next three days will likely feature highs in the low 80s, around 15 degrees above average for this time of year. Each day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with some scattered showers at times. We will mention a front approaches the areas, and will allow for a few stronger storms in the state, with the better chance of these to our north and west. However, much of this week, the main storm and rain threat will remain north and west of Central and South Alabama.

FRIDAY FRONT: Finally, the cold front pushes across Central Alabama early on Friday. Rain will move across the area through the morning hours, with improving conditions from northwest to southeast starting by the early afternoon hours. Highs should be in the lower 60s.

WEEKEND WEATHER: The sky will be mostly sunny on Saturday and temperatures will be much cooler behind the cold front; highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures should return to low 60s Sunday, but we will need to mention more clouds and a perhaps a few showers.

Have a mysterious Monday!!!

Ryan