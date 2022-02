“V.I.P.” Interview With Founder William Bowman

by Savanna Sabb

Those who are visually impaired have to overcome many challenges, for example finding a way to get transportation. Thankfully in our area, there are people that can help. William Bowman has an organization, “Visually Impaired People” (V.I.P) that provides assistance for everyday tasks. Anchor Ellis Eskew recently spoke with Bowman on all the ways his organization can be helpful and how you can also lend a helping hand.