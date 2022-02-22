Alabama House Approves Bill to Let People Carry Concealed Handguns without a Permit

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama House has approved a bill to allow people to carry concealed handguns without a state permit.

The vote was 65-37.

House Republicans, who hold a lopsided majority in the chamber, have named the handgun bill as a priority for the year. The bill would do away with the requirement to get a concealed carry permit to carry a handgun concealed under clothes or in a purse or bag when they go in public.

Some in law enforcement have spoken out against the bill, saying it will hurt public safety.

The bill now moves to the Alabama Senate.

