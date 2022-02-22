Alabama Lawmakers to Debate Transgender Bathroom Ban

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama House of Representatives is scheduled to debate a bill that mandates K-12 schools require students to use multi-person bathroom facilities that match the sex on their original birth certificate.

Similar policies in other states have resulted in litigation.

The U.S. Supreme Court last year rejected a Virginia school board’s appeal to reinstate its transgender bathroom ban.

The full 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was scheduled to hear oral arguments Tuesday in a similar case.

