Dallas County Deputies Searching for Man Considered Armed and Dangerous

by Alabama News Network Staff

Dallas County deputies are searching for a man they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

They want to find 23-year-old Jared Tower. He is 6’2″ and 250 pounds.

They say he’s facing charges of: Assault, 2nd degree; two counts of burglary 3rd degree; unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree; and assault 3rd degree.

Deputies say Tower is known to frequent the Orrville area.

If you know where he can be found, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.