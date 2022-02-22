Dallas County Deputies Searching for Man Wanted on Receiving Stolen Property Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man wanted on charges of receiving stolen property.

Deputies want to find 48-year-old Jeffrey Seymour. He faces charges of receiving stolen property in both the 1st and 2nd degrees.

He is 6’4″ and 275 pounds. Investigators say he is known to frequent the Valley Grande area.

If you know where he can be found, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.