Dothan Police Searching for Missing Woman

by Alabama News Network Staff

Dothan police need your help finding a missing woman.

Police want to find 86-year-old Shirley Woodham. They say she may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.

She was last seen on Monday at approximately 4:00 a.m. in the area of West Main Street in Dothan.

She is 5’6″ and 140 pounds. She may be in a 1999 gold Oldsmobile 88 with Geneva County, Alabama, tag 34AY177.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Shirley Woodham, contact the Dothan Police Department at (334) 793-0215 or call 911.