FEATURE: Local Man with Rare Disability Overcomes Adversity

by Kay McCabe

FEATURE: Earl Wilkerson, Montgomery native, was born with a rare condition called Oligodactyly which is the presence of less than five fingers or toes on each hand or foot.

Wilkerson says his mother knew when she was pregnant with him that he’d be unique, and that it was a sign from God.

Wilkerson says his mother, who has now passed, never allowed him to be ashamed or think of himself any different, which helped him be able to beat the odds.

“I wasn’t supposed to walk, I wasn’t supposed to write, I wasn’t suppose to do nothing,” said Wilkerson, “If i walk, it was supposed to be on the back of my heel. I wasn’t supposed to catch, play football, go to school with regular kids or anything.”

Growing up, he says he was able to handle many things, though when he tried to apply for jobs and was continuously denied, it was hard for him.

“When I hear people complaining about jobs, I started in the 10th grade trying to look for a job and nobody would hire me because the way I was born. I fought all the way til I was was 24 almost 25 [years old],” said Wilkerson.

Now working at a local gas station, he says he’s grateful for the opportunities when given. And when he’s able to share the advice his mom gave him while younger, he tells people to always remember one thing…